“Ahead of launching in Brazil, which Tim Cook says is coming sometime this year, Apple Pay Cash appears to be rolling out to users in Ireland and Spain,” Peter Cao reports for 9to5Mac.

“While not officially confirmed, Apple Pay Cash seems to be launching in Spain,” Cao reports. “We’ve also heard rumblings of the feature working in the U.K. and Ireland.”

“The feature allows peer-to-peer payments by using any of your cards registered in the Wallet app,” Cao reports. “Transactions are free for debit cards, but will incur a 3% fee when using credit cards.”

@_inside @stroughtonsmith I think Apple Pay Cash might be coming to Ireland soon! Saw this when texting someone today, and it stayed for all messages! pic.twitter.com/P5Uue8YgN1 — CompuMop (@CompuMop) February 23, 2018

MacDailyNews Take: We like Apple Pay Cash. It’s seamless. Have you used it, yet?

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]