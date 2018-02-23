“While not officially confirmed, Apple Pay Cash seems to be launching in Spain,” Cao reports. “We’ve also heard rumblings of the feature working in the U.K. and Ireland.”
“The feature allows peer-to-peer payments by using any of your cards registered in the Wallet app,” Cao reports. “Transactions are free for debit cards, but will incur a 3% fee when using credit cards.”
MacDailyNews Take: We like Apple Pay Cash. It’s seamless. Have you used it, yet?
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]