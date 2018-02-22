“We checked the Top 100 retailers in the U.S. for Apple Pay compatibility for online (desktop, mobile and apps) and found the growth of adoption has been high (9 to 85%), but off of a small base. The total number of these retailers supporting Apple Pay online now ranges between 14-24%,” Munster writes. “The number of banks globally that support Apple Pay increased in the past year by 41% to 2707 banks. We believe there are 127m global active Apple Pay users, up from 62m a year ago. This represents 16% of the active iPhone base.”
“International accounts for 11%, and U.S. for 5%. Said another way, 89m people use Apple Pay globally, 38m in the US,” Munster writes. “Between 20 and 30% of U.S. iPhone owners use Apple Pay. ~30% of new iPhones are activating Apple Pay. There are 795m active iPhones worldwide.”
Read more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: Slowly, but surely. It takes time to change ingrained habits. We use Apple Pay whenever possible, and have since it’s inception, but we understand we’re in the small minority. Still, whenever we pay with Apple Pay (which is almost daily at this point), there’s invariably somebody in line who shows interest that we just paid with our Apple Watch. As more Apple Watches show up on wrists, we believe Apple Pay usage will increase as it’s the easiest way to pay via Apple Pay. Plus, Apple Pay Cash just debuted last December, so more time in the market is required for people to get up to speed with contactless payments vs. the old methods of paying with credit/debit cards and/or cash.
We agree with Munster’s take: “We remain optimistic that Apple Pay will gain widespread adoption over the next 3-5 years given integration OS and iOS makes it the easiest to use digital wallet.”
