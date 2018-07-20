Summertime savings with Apple Pay:
• Fandango: $5 off 2 or more movie tickets
• Groupon: 20% off (up to $40) onGrubHubdeals in the Groupon app
• GrubHub: $10 off your first order of $15 or more
• Hotels: 10% off bookings in the Hotels.com app
• Houzz: Free shipping on top lighting, rugs, furniture, and more
• Rue La La: $10 credit towards your next purchase
• Seamless: $10 off your first order of $15 or more
• StubHub: $10 off purchases of $100 or more in the StubHub app
MacDailyNews Take: Excellent.
Apple, give us a reason to use Apple Pay beyond looking like tech dorks in front of the line at the register. What’s the incentive to use Apple Pay? There is none besides looking like a flaming nerd. As if Apple doesn’t have any money. That, inexplicably, is how they approach Apple Pay. Hello, Tim? Eddy? Talk to some people who actually go to stores and shop for things, please.
Incentivize its use! Give Apple Pay users a percentage of every dollar spent via Apple Pay to spend at Apple Stores. Something. Anything! Get people used to using it first. Sheesh. It’s really not that difficult. It really isn’t. — MacDailyNews, August 6, 2015