Apple’s ‘Summertime savings with Apple Pay’ promotion lets you use Apple Pay to get exclusive offers when shopping in apps or on the web July 19 – August 1.

Summertime savings with Apple Pay:

• Fandango: $5 off 2 or more movie tickets

• Groupon: 20% off (up to $40) onGrubHubdeals in the Groupon app

• GrubHub: $10 off your first order of $15 or more

• Hotels: 10% off bookings in the Hotels.com app

• Houzz: Free shipping on top lighting, rugs, furniture, and more

• Rue La La: $10 credit towards your next purchase

• Seamless: $10 off your first order of $15 or more

• StubHub: $10 off purchases of $100 or more in the StubHub app

More info here.