“Enterprise users are catching onto something many already recognize — regular software updates and feature improvements mean Apple products get better with age,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “This dependable future upgrade path is a huge advantage for Apple in the enterprise.”

“Apple planned for this when it began to use subscription accounting in April 2007,” Evans writes. “You see, while most of us were distracted by the iPhone launch, the company was already planning the next iPhone.”

“The move to adopt this form of accounting was because Apple wanted to deliver free software updates for its devices. Apple recognized that most users of existing mobile devices didn’t upgrade them regularly. It hoped that by delivering powerful updates for free, it would be able to motivate users to upgrade,” Evans writes. “It’s why the iPhone 8 will be a better smartphone when iOS 12 ships in fall, it’s why Apple Watch will be smarter; and it’s why iPads will become even more productive… This matters.

