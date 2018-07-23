“The slim unibody aluminum case Apple introduced in 2016 is back, along with the Touch Bar, which is still a love-it-or-hate-it affair. The MacBook Pro is sleek and stylish,” Hardawar writes. “But don’t let that daintiness fool you: It still feels like a tough machine. We didn’t expect Apple to change much, but it’s still strange how little has evolved over the last two years. The MacBook Pro didn’t need to get thinner, necessarily, but it would have been nice if the company had found a way to shave down the screen bezels.
“While this latest generation of the MacBook Pro might seem understated, it’s a more significant upgrade than last year, when Apple just added some aging CPUs,” Hardawar writes. “”These new models are more powerful than ever — though if that’s your main concern, you should probably lean toward the 15-inch model.
Full review here.
MacDailyNews Take: That 130inch model is very tempting for our road Macs, but we’ll wait a bit to see what Apple has up their collective sleeve for our all-time fav 12-inch MacBook plus the possibility and potential of an Apple A-series ARM-powered notebook looms large!
