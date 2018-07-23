“With the new MacBook Pro, Apple is just trying to keep pace with the rest of the computing industry. The biggest upgrade is Intel’s latest CPUs, which have been popping up in PCs since last fall. And there are some other slight hardware tweaks, too,” Devindra Hardawar writes for Engadget. “. Basically, it’s a classic Apple refresh: Not much has changed. Put the MacBook Pro side by side with last year’s model and it’s impossible to tell the difference. Still, if you’re a committed Mac user, it’s exactly what you’ve been waiting for.”

“The slim unibody aluminum case Apple introduced in 2016 is back, along with the Touch Bar, which is still a love-it-or-hate-it affair. The MacBook Pro is sleek and stylish,” Hardawar writes. “But don’t let that daintiness fool you: It still feels like a tough machine. We didn’t expect Apple to change much, but it’s still strange how little has evolved over the last two years. The MacBook Pro didn’t need to get thinner, necessarily, but it would have been nice if the company had found a way to shave down the screen bezels.

“While this latest generation of the MacBook Pro might seem understated, it’s a more significant upgrade than last year, when Apple just added some aging CPUs,” Hardawar writes. “”These new models are more powerful than ever — though if that’s your main concern, you should probably lean toward the 15-inch model.

