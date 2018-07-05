“Apple is seeking to expand its enterprise-related operations by working with a new partner, with a job advertisement indicating the iPhone producer has an arrangement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to produce business solutions,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider.

“The LinkedIn job notice spotted by The Register reveals Apple is looking for an ‘Enterprise Strategic Partner Manager’ for HPE, Dimension Data, and GE, based in London,” Owen reports. “The job title’s inclusion of HPE points to Hewlett Packard Enterprise joining the existing list of firms Apple works with for corporate services.”

“While the advertisement mentions HPE, there has yet to be a confirmation of a partnership between the company and Apple,” Owen reports. “Even so, this would make HPE the latest in a string of partners Apple works with to help enterprise customers.”

