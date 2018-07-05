“The LinkedIn job notice spotted by The Register reveals Apple is looking for an ‘Enterprise Strategic Partner Manager’ for HPE, Dimension Data, and GE, based in London,” Owen reports. “The job title’s inclusion of HPE points to Hewlett Packard Enterprise joining the existing list of firms Apple works with for corporate services.”
“While the advertisement mentions HPE, there has yet to be a confirmation of a partnership between the company and Apple,” Owen reports. “Even so, this would make HPE the latest in a string of partners Apple works with to help enterprise customers.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The more, the merrier as the enterprise finally exits the Dark Ages of Computing.
