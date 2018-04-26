Enterprise organizations are increasingly offering employees technology device choice, and for good reason: 68 percent of enterprise workers say that technology choice makes them more productive, and of those who get to choose, 77 percent say they’re more likely to choose to work or stay at a company that offers device choice. These are the key findings from a global survey of executives, managers and IT professionals on choice programs in the workplace from Jamf, the standard in Apple management.

Defined as giving employees the freedom to choose among brands of computer hardware and/or mobile devices for work, employee choice programs have gained major influence on the employee experience. Ninety percent say choice programs should become a standard in business, demonstrating that choice programs are here to stay.

Today, more than half of enterprise organizations (52 percent) allow employees to choose what type of computer they use at work, while nearly half (49 percent) allow them to choose their mobile devices. When organizations give employees the ability to choose their technology, they consistently choose Apple. Of organizations with choice, 72 percent chose Mac and 28 percent chose PC. A further 75 percent of respondents indicated they chose an iPhone or iPad, while only 25 percent chose Android.

When it comes to productivity, technology choice is king. While enterprise employees stated a variety of benefits to working on their preferred device, 68 percent said technology choice made them more productive. Improved creativity (37 percent) and collaboration (35 percent) came in second and third, and 35 percent of respondents said using their device of choice made them proud of where they work. By giving employees access to the technology they are most familiar with, organizations are able to change the way employees both work and perceive their employer. Regardless of the company, when employees are given the technology they want, employers are rewarded with the best, most productive and appreciative employees.

Summary of Key Survey Findings:

· 90% of employees surveyed whose organizations currently have a choice program believe it should become a standard for all businesses

· 72% of employees who are offered the choice between Mac and PC chose Mac

· 75% of employees who are offered the choice between iOS and Android as their mobile device operating system chose iOS

· 68% claim that the ability to select their device of choice makes them more productive in the workplace

· 74% of enterprise employees would prefer a company-issued device over a personally-owned device because end users prefer to keep their lives separate

· 77% of respondents would choose to stay at a company that offers technology choice or work at a company that offers a similar program

· 86% of respondents in large enterprises (500+ employees) say that choice programs are important to the well-being of an organization

“When it comes to attracting and retaining top talent in the enterprise, the job landscape is more competitive than ever,” said Jamf CEO Dean Hager in a statement. “And, with the highest global talent shortage in 10 years, it’s no wonder that a major priority for enterprise organizations is to create the ultimate employee experience. When employers combine the freedom of technology choice with Apple, the results are stronger employee retention, productivity and job satisfaction.”

To access a free copy of the report, visit: https://www.jamf.com/resources/e-books/survey-the-impact-of-device-choice-on-the-employee-experience/

This survey, conducted in March 2018, is based on the responses from 580 executives, managers, and IT professionals from small, medium, and large organizations around the world.

Source: Jamf

[Attribution: MacRumors. Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]