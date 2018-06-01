“Apple wants to hire someone to help it deliver ‘the next paradigm of user interfaces and entirely new interaction models,'” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “What might such user interfaces do, and why will we use them?”

“In light of Apple’s job ad, the years of work it has been doing on the development of AR glasses, and the evolution of ARKit, it feels like a good time to consider how these technologies (augmented reality, virtual reality and machine intelligence) could enter daily life,” Evans writes. “It’s important not to underestimate the mission. Apple’s own history suggests that when it comes to developing a 3D UI in AR, the company will want to develop something that defines the category as effectively as its Mac, iPhone and iPad platforms have done.”

MacDailyNews Take: Yup. The impact of augmented reality cannot be overstated. It will be a paradigm shift larger than the iPhone and the half-assed clones it begat. — MacDailyNews, August 4, 2017

Evans writes, “To achieve that it must figure out how to create a platform that can evolve rapidly over time, unleash waves of third-party innovation and enable the creation and consumption of user experiences that provide tangible benefits to both consumer and enterprise users.”

