“Apple has a secret in Washington County [Oregon],” Mike Rogoway reports for The Oregonian. “The Silicon Valley company has hired close to two-dozen people in a hardware engineering lab there, raiding Intel and other Oregon tech employers for a variety of roles, according to job postings, social media profiles and an individual familiar with Apple’s recruiting efforts.”

“A person familiar with Apple’s hiring says the lab is in Washington County near the border between Beaverton and Hillsboro,” Rogoway reports. “That’s closer to the core of Oregon’s hardware ecosystem than the software and web services companies clustered in downtown Portland.”

“LinkedIn profiles indicate Apple has been hiring for its Washington County site since November and that a number of its new employees previously held senior research or engineering roles at Intel,” Rogoway reports. “Apple isn’t new to the region. It has had a software development team in Vancouver since the early 1990s and operates a massive campus of data centers in Prineville.”

Read more in the full article here.