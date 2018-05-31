“A person familiar with Apple’s hiring says the lab is in Washington County near the border between Beaverton and Hillsboro,” Rogoway reports. “That’s closer to the core of Oregon’s hardware ecosystem than the software and web services companies clustered in downtown Portland.”
“LinkedIn profiles indicate Apple has been hiring for its Washington County site since November and that a number of its new employees previously held senior research or engineering roles at Intel,” Rogoway reports. “Apple isn’t new to the region. It has had a software development team in Vancouver since the early 1990s and operates a massive campus of data centers in Prineville.”
MacDailyNews Take: Imagine, after being stuck toiling on x86 for umpteen years, finally being able to work on something powerful, modern, and efficient. That sentiment goes for the former Intel employees nearly as much as for portable Mac users.
