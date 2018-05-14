“While adoption of new technology does take place in Hollywood, it takes longer,” Southern writes. “Europe, on the other hand, seems to move very quickly. Currently the BBC, Metronome, BlazHofski, VGTV, and Swiss National Television (RTS) are all working in Final Cut Pro X for their broadcast television operations. The reasons for their move to FCPX vary. For some it is about specific tools within Final Cut. For others, it is about the ease of use and short learning curve for new editors.”
“Ronny Courtens has been involved in getting many of these shows up and running in Final Cut,” Southern writes. “During NAB, he gave a great presentation about WHY Final Cut Pro X is so hot in Europe.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Editors who do not use or, more precisely, do not know how to use Final Cut Pro X are doing themselves and their clients a disservice. They are taking longer and working harder to get to the same place.
SEE ALSO:
Reconsidering Apple’s Final Cut Pro X in Hollywood – April 30, 2018
Apple releases Final Cut Pro 10.4.1, Motion 5.4.1 and Compressor 4.4.1 – April 9, 2018
Apple announces Final Cut Pro X 10.4.1; introduces ProRes RAW and advanced closed captioning – April 5, 2018
Why Apple’s Final Cut ProRes RAW upgrade matters to you – April 6, 2018
What it took for one Adobe Premiere editor to switch to Apple’s Final Cut Pro X – February 12, 2018
Macworld reviews Final Cut Pro X 10.4: Innovative, elegant, and unusual – January 26, 2018
Apple releases Final Cut Pro X 10.4; introduces 360-degree VR video editing – December 14, 2017
Final Cut Pro X 10.4: Apple’s worldwide debut – November 1, 2017
Apple releases Final Cut Pro X 10.3.4 – May 26, 2017
Off the Tracks: Documentary shows how Apple’s Final Cut Pro X is disrupting the post production industry – May 24, 2017
Apple’s Final Cut Pro X hits 2 million users milestone – April 26, 2017
Apple’s Final Cut Pro X product team return to the spotlight after 5 years – December 14, 2016
A week editing with Apple’s new MacBook Pros and Final Cut Pro X – November 21, 2016
Apple releases significant Final Cut Pro X update – October 27, 2016
PC Magazine reviews Apple Final Cut Pro X: Editors’ Choice – June 15, 2016
The BBC adopts Apple’s Final Cut Pro X – September 4, 2014
Happy 3rd Birthday, Final Cut Pro X – June 20, 2014