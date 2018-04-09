“Last Thursday Apple announced that Final Cut Pro 10.4.1 would be available today,” Alex4D reports.

“The specification page for Final Cut Pro, Motion and Compressor states that the minimum requirements have changed from macOS Sierra 10.12.6 to macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 or later,” Alex4D reports. “In order to get today’s free updates for Final Cut Pro, Motion and Compressor, your Mac must be running 10.13.2 or newer.”

“This means that Final Cut will have access to parts of macOS introduced in last year’s Apple Worldwide Developer conference – the most likely feature being added will be eGPU compatibility,” Alex4D reports.

