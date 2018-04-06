“Apple introduced an all-new video format with the Final Cut Pro 10.4.1 update, called ProRes RAW,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must. “What is it and why should it matter to you?”

“Apple says its new ProRes RAW video recording codec, ‘Combines the visual and workflow benefits of RAW video with the performance of ProRes,'” Evans writes. “The format preserves the deepest black to the brightest white and every color imaginable from your sensor. Not only this, but as these files are smaller than ProRes 4444 files you end up with much higher quality video assets that require less storage.”

Evans writes, “Image quality is the primary reason to care.”

