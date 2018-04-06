“Apple says its new ProRes RAW video recording codec, ‘Combines the visual and workflow benefits of RAW video with the performance of ProRes,'” Evans writes. “The format preserves the deepest black to the brightest white and every color imaginable from your sensor. Not only this, but as these files are smaller than ProRes 4444 files you end up with much higher quality video assets that require less storage.”
Evans writes, “Image quality is the primary reason to care.”
MacDailyNews Note: Matthew Allard writes for NewsShooter, “What Apple has done is to create a codec that is as easy to use as the existing ProRes options but with the flexibility of RAW. ProRes RAW allows you to import, edit and grade video with RAW data straight from your camera sensor without slowing down your edit. These RAW files provide maximum flexibility for adjusting the look of your video while extending brightness & shadow detail. This makes it a good solution for HDR workflows.”
“If you had your doubts about FCPX in the past, this new announcement might finally put those fears to bed. With the addition of ProRes RAW Apple has given FCPX a format that no other NLE is currently supporting,” Allard writes. “This announcement is a big deal. ProRes has been an industry standard codec since its inception back in 2007, now 11 years later Apple is looking to position ProRes again as the go-to codec.”
