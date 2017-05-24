“The release of Final Cut Pro X back in July 21st 2011 certainly polarised the post production industry,” Peter Wiggins writes for fcp.co. “Now a feature length documentary from Brad Olsen tells the story of how the world’s favourite NLE changed overnight and how the industry did or didn’t accept the new version.”

“During NAB last month we did a private screening a 15 minute preview of my documentary at LumaForge’s Faster, Together Stage. The room was packed with many important people who were all curious about what this kid from Utah had put together,” Olsen explains. “After the screening the general reaction I felt was that I had exceeded their expectations.”

“Naturally being in a room full of editors meant that I did get a few notes, but everybody was very positive about it and I appreciated all the valuable feedback!” Olsen explains. “Now we’ve released the first trailer…”



