“Apple has announced that it now has two million Final Cut Pro X users – or ‘seats,’ in the terminology used when speaking to an audience at the National Association of Broadcasters’ annual conference,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac.

“Apple said that it hit the milestone some five and a half years after launching version 10 of the professional video editing app,” Lovejoy reports. “Notably, it said that the pace of adoption was increasing.”

“While the company didn’t provide specific dates,” Lovejoy reports, “it said that it had taken much less time to grow from 1M to 2M users than it had taken to hit that first million.”

