“The result, surprisingly, is an innovative, elegant, and unusual video editing program that serves most people in both categories — as long as they have Macs,” Axon writes. “Apple offers a 30-day free trial, and the full package costs $299.99 from the Mac App Store.”
“This software’s limitations might cause high-end pros working in collaborative teams to shy away, but it likely won’t stop the new target audience of Final Cut Pro X from buying the software,” Axon writes. “With its one-time price, its stellar performance, easy-but-powerful interface, and assortment of workflow innovations, Final Cut is an excellent option for solo video creators, from YouTubers to event videographers to independent filmmakers.”
MacDailyNews Take: Final Cut Pro X 10.4 plus Apple’s all-new iMac Pro is the stuff of most any video editors’ wildest dreams!
