“Next up in the series of presentations from the Faster Together stage at NAB is Josh Beal,” Patrick Southern writes for fcp.co. “He thinks it is time for Hollywood to reconsider Final Cut Pro X as a viable editing platform.”

“It’s no secret that Final Cut Pro X had a bit of a lackluster response when it first rolled out,” Southern writes. “However, it has gained a lot of respect in the last few years for many professionals. A number of feature films, documentaries, and TV series are being cut in Final Cut Pro X all around the world. But there is one place where it still sees very little use: Hollywood.”

“Josh is a long-time Hollywood editor. He’s worked on shows like Counterpart, Bloodline, and House of Cards,” Southern writes. “At NAB, he gave this presentation on why it is time for Hollywood to reconsider Final Cut Pro X.”

Full article here.