“When 10.3.3 was released, there were a few bugs that were reported quite early on. One of them was an audio level discrepancy. Apple also changed the way that it processed the audio waveform information and that caused problems with some third party recording apps,” fcp.co reports. “The update to 10.3.4 looks like a bug fix, no new features, but still good to see Apple reacting to problems quickly.”
fcp.co reports, “Feedback on the update so far has been good with no new bugs reported!”
MacDailyNews Note: From the What’s New:
• Resolves a stability issue when using keyboard shortcuts to trim in Secondary Storylines
• Fixes an issue in which certain editing operations could create an extra audio fade in
• Fixes an issue in which the Share dialog could incorrectly display a codec warning