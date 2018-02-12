“It was only last week we were having an online conversation with a reader about the YouTuber Leftcoast,” fcp.co reports. ” It was triggered off by the rather public criticism by Philip Bloom on Facebook that described his frustrations with Premiere running on his PC. (He recently switched from a Mac.)”
“So when we saw this video from Leftcoast, we were obviously interested,” fcp.co reports.
Full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: “It’s just better.”
