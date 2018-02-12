“Has the tide turned? It seems more and more are discovering that FCPX is really the fastest and best way to get content ingested, edited and outputted,” fcp.co reports. “YouTuber Levi Allen AKA Leftcoast gave himself 24 hours to make the switch. Why did he change NLEs? His video tells all.”

“It was only last week we were having an online conversation with a reader about the YouTuber Leftcoast,” fcp.co reports. ” It was triggered off by the rather public criticism by Philip Bloom on Facebook that described his frustrations with Premiere running on his PC. (He recently switched from a Mac.)”

“So when we saw this video from Leftcoast, we were obviously interested,” fcp.co reports.

 
Full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: “It’s just better.”

