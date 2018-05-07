“It’s no secret that serious runners, cyclists, and triathletes try to keep close tabs on their fitness metrics while working out,” Kraig Becker reports for Digital Trends. “Unfortunately, that usually means glancing down at a GPS watch or cycling computer to get an indication of how well they’re doing, which can cause them to break stride or momentarily take their eyes off the road.”

“But a new product called the Solos smart glasses is looking to change that by delivering a functional head-up display that puts all of the data that outdoor athletes need within their line of sight without them ever having to look at another device,” Becker reports.

“While Apple devices come with a retina display, the Solos smart glasses use what is called a ‘pupil display’ instead. This translucent screen provide quick access to workout information data by displaying exercise metrics in a high-resolution, bright, and full-color fashion,” Becker reports. “The pupil display will give Solos users a host of data, including time, distance, pace, cadence, heart rate and more.”

