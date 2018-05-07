“But a new product called the Solos smart glasses is looking to change that by delivering a functional head-up display that puts all of the data that outdoor athletes need within their line of sight without them ever having to look at another device,” Becker reports.
“While Apple devices come with a retina display, the Solos smart glasses use what is called a ‘pupil display’ instead. This translucent screen provide quick access to workout information data by displaying exercise metrics in a high-resolution, bright, and full-color fashion,” Becker reports. “The pupil display will give Solos users a host of data, including time, distance, pace, cadence, heart rate and more.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We imagine pro runners and cyclists will love these. We want, but for $499, we’ll keep glancing at our Apple Watches and waiting for Apple’s smart glasses instead! (For $199, max, we would have bitten!)
SEE ALSO:
Apple smart glasses are inevitable – July 28, 2017
Gene Munster: Apple Glasses will soon outshine the iPhone – June 28, 2017
Gene Munster: Expect Apple smart glasses in mid-2020 – June 27, 2017
UBS: Apple may eventually launch ‘iGlass’ smart glasses – June 20, 2017
Apple granted U.S. patent for hybrid VR head-mounted display – February 18, 2015
Apple is working on VR user interfaces and gaming; looking for Oculus and Leap experts – February 10, 2015
Apple granted patent for display-based speakers for iOS devices – January 13, 2015
Apple granted a patent for devices with a transparent display – November 18, 2014
Apple patent application reveals personal display headset invention – May 8, 2014
Google Glass-wearing woman claims attack at San Francisco bar – February 26, 2014
One year wearing Google Glass: ‘Look at that asshole’ – December 31, 2013
Apple patent application reveals wildly intelligent multi-tiered haptics system – May 3, 2012
Apple continues to tweak Apple TV video headset accessory – April 10, 2014
Apple patent application reveals sapphire flexible transparent display devices created with Liquidmetal – December 19, 2013
Apple granted knockout patent for head-mounted personal display – December 10, 2013
iGlasses: Apple granted patent for head-mounted augmented reality displays – July 5, 2012