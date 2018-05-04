“A whale in the corporate bond market is going on a diet,” Molly Smith reports for Bloomberg. “Apple Inc.’s holdings of company debt shrank in the latest quarter for the first time since 2013, as the maker of the iPhone adjusts to new tax laws. The tech company held about $136 billion of corporate bonds as of the end of March, representing about half its pile of cash and securities, according to a filing this week. Its holdings of mortgage bonds and asset-backed securities also fell, the filing showed.”

“The new U.S. tax law is likely to end a strange debt circle that helped fuel purchases and sales of corporate bonds for years. Previously, companies with extensive profit earned overseas, like Apple and Alphabet Inc., would end up being both big buyers of corporate debt and big issuers of the obligations,” Smith reports. “The buying stemmed from the money the companies had earned abroad that would be taxed if it were brought back to the U.S. Instead, they would invest at least some of that money in short-term corporate bonds. Those companies would also borrow in the U.S. corporate bond markets to fund share buybacks and other cash needs. Apple was the third-largest issuer of corporate bonds last year.”

“Under new laws, there’s no benefit to keeping money overseas, meaning companies like Apple can just move profit back to the U.S. without the bond markets intermediating. The effects of that change are showing up in corporate debt markets.,” Smith reports. “Issuance for high-grade bonds has fallen 7 percent this year through Thursday, compared with the some period last year, in part because Apple hasn’t sold any bonds this year.”

Read more in the full article here.

