“The new glass in iPhone 8 is the result of a close partnership and collaboration between Apple and Corning. One that goes down to the engineering level. It allowed both companies to collaborate on an ion-exchange process that goes 50% deeper than before, and support it with an internal, laser-welded, steel and copper substructure,” Ritchie writes. “Thanks to Apple and Corning’s partnership, iPhone 8 (and iPhone X) also has exclusive access to this ultra-durable glass. At least for now.”
“True Tone… debuted on the 9.7-inch iPad Pro over a year ago but this marks the first time it’s been available on iPhone. The technology is cool: A four-channel ambient light sensor measures the color temperature of your environment and then adjusts the display so that white looks white. Not warm, yellow, incandescent white. Not cool, blue, fluorescent white. White. Paperwhite,” Ritchie writes. “Carrying your iPhone around becomes like carrying a tiny, printed book or magazine around. It just looks right.”
“It’s not hard to justify iPhone 8,” Ritchie writes. “If you love everything about your existing experience, including the Home button and Touch ID, and you just want it to be faster, with better cameras and conveniences like inductive charging, you can get iPhone 8 today.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If cost is not an issue, get the iPhone X. It’s the way future iPhones (and iPads, hopefully) will work and it works so much better than mashing a Home button all day that it’s hard to believe the improvement until you’ve used an iPhone X for a day or two. When we have to use a Home button-handicapped iPhone or iPad, it’s not fun, it’s a chore.
