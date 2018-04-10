“People are both easily bored and hate change. We want something familiar but different. And just how familiar and how different varies from person to person and situation to situation,” Rene Ritchie writes for iMore. “Would you prefer iPhone 8, a better version of what you’re already familiar with, starting at $699. Or are you ready for iPhone X, a more radical departure, starting at $999?”

“The new glass in iPhone 8 is the result of a close partnership and collaboration between Apple and Corning. One that goes down to the engineering level. It allowed both companies to collaborate on an ion-exchange process that goes 50% deeper than before, and support it with an internal, laser-welded, steel and copper substructure,” Ritchie writes. “Thanks to Apple and Corning’s partnership, iPhone 8 (and iPhone X) also has exclusive access to this ultra-durable glass. At least for now.”

“True Tone… debuted on the 9.7-inch iPad Pro over a year ago but this marks the first time it’s been available on iPhone. The technology is cool: A four-channel ambient light sensor measures the color temperature of your environment and then adjusts the display so that white looks white. Not warm, yellow, incandescent white. Not cool, blue, fluorescent white. White. Paperwhite,” Ritchie writes. “Carrying your iPhone around becomes like carrying a tiny, printed book or magazine around. It just looks right.”

“It’s not hard to justify iPhone 8,” Ritchie writes. “If you love everything about your existing experience, including the Home button and Touch ID, and you just want it to be faster, with better cameras and conveniences like inductive charging, you can get iPhone 8 today.”

