“One of the most significant differences between Apple’s laptop lineup is the ports they include,” Chambers writes. “The MacBook and MacBook Pro rely heavily on USB-C where the MacBook Air still uses the MagSafe power adaptor and USB-A.”
“If I am buying myself a new laptop today, I am probably going with a MacBook Pro. I personally love the Retina screen, and I love the power it provides. If I am buying 100 laptops, however, I just can’t justify the extra expense of the MacBook Pro or MacBook over the MacBook Air,” Chambers writes. “At $849/$1049 (US education pricing), Apple’s MacBook Air is still a great value when deploying in mass.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take:
SEE ALSO:
New hardware on tap at Apple’s March 27th ‘field trip’ education event? – March 19, 2018
Apple to host education event in Chicago on March 27th – March 16, 2018
Apple’s new 13.3-inch entry-level MacBook Air to feature Retina display, sources say – March 12, 2018
Apple’s MacBook Air: Why won’t it die? – March 7, 2018
An even less expensive MacBook Air makes perfect business sense for Apple – March 5, 2018
Apple’s rumored March 2018 event: Analyst expectations – plus who’d like a 13-inch MacBook Air with Retina display for $899? – March 5, 2018
Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple to launch more affordable 13-inch MacBook Air in Q2 – March 5, 2018
Apple’s March 2018 special event rumors: iPads, a new iPhone SE, AirPower, and more – March 1, 2018
What to expect from Apple this spring: iOS 11, iPads, iPhone SE, AirPower, and stereo pairing for HomePods – February 23, 2018