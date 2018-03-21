“There’s been a lot of discussion in the Apple community lately about MacBook Pro vs. MacBook Air vs. MacBook,” Bradley Chambers writes for 9to5Mac. “Each laptop has its pros and cons, but I want to consider which one makes the most sense in education.”

“One of the most significant differences between Apple’s laptop lineup is the ports they include,” Chambers writes. “The MacBook and MacBook Pro rely heavily on USB-C where the MacBook Air still uses the MagSafe power adaptor and USB-A.”

“If I am buying myself a new laptop today, I am probably going with a MacBook Pro. I personally love the Retina screen, and I love the power it provides. If I am buying 100 laptops, however, I just can’t justify the extra expense of the MacBook Pro or MacBook over the MacBook Air,” Chambers writes. “At $849/$1049 (US education pricing), Apple’s MacBook Air is still a great value when deploying in mass.”

