“In 2012, it saw the introduction of the Retina iPad (iPad 3) and the 1080p version of the Apple TV. Then, in 2013… nothing. In 2014… nothing again. It wasn’t until 2015 that Apple held another March event, and that year brought the final Apple Watch introduction and the all-new MacBook,” Ritchie writes. “In 2016 we got iPhone SE and the 9.7-inch iPad Pro. Then, 2017, nothing again.”
“Apple hasn’t sent out any invitations for a March 2018 event yet, and there’s always the chance the company will skip this year like it did last. But it’s also possible those invitations are coming, and new products are coming with them!” Ritchie writes. Rumors include “updated iPads, a new iPhone SE, new colors for iPhone X, new Apple Watch bands, AirPower, and more!”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We could see any or all of those, but we expect the perfect place to roll out the Mac Pro beast will be in June at WWDC.
If iPad Pro gets Face ID and lose the Home button, it’ll be time for us to upgrade our iPad pro units, that’s for sure! And, with all of these iPhone X units and Apple Watches around here, adding some AirPower mats will also be a no-brainer!