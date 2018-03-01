“In March of 2011, Steve Jobs took to the keynote stage to introduce the iPad 2 and to tell us technology alone was not enough,” Rene Ritchie writes for iMore. “That was the beginning of the modern Apple spring event.”

“In 2012, it saw the introduction of the Retina iPad (iPad 3) and the 1080p version of the Apple TV. Then, in 2013… nothing. In 2014… nothing again. It wasn’t until 2015 that Apple held another March event, and that year brought the final Apple Watch introduction and the all-new MacBook,” Ritchie writes. “In 2016 we got iPhone SE and the 9.7-inch iPad Pro. Then, 2017, nothing again.”

“Apple hasn’t sent out any invitations for a March 2018 event yet, and there’s always the chance the company will skip this year like it did last. But it’s also possible those invitations are coming, and new products are coming with them!” Ritchie writes. Rumors include “updated iPads, a new iPhone SE, new colors for iPhone X, new Apple Watch bands, AirPower, and more!”

