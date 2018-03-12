“Apple is preparing to release a new entry-level MacBook at the end of the second quarter with a price tag expected to be about the same level as that of the existing MacBook Air or slightly higher, according to Digitimes Research,” Joseph Tsai reports for DigiTimes. “Digitimes Research senior analyst Jim Hsiao expects shipments for the new MacBook to reach around four million units in 2018.”

“The US-based vendor has decided to source the panels from Korea-based LG Display due to issues at the China supplier,” Tsai reports. “The 13.3-inch a-Si panels for the new notebook feature the same resolution as Apple’s 13.3-inch MacBook Pro at 2,560 by 1,600.”

Tsai reports, “Although Apple has set a shipment goal of six million units for the new notebook for 2018, Hsiao expects the actual volume to reach only two thirds of the target since the product still has not yet reached a price point that can significantly stimulate its demand.”

