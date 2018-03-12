“The US-based vendor has decided to source the panels from Korea-based LG Display due to issues at the China supplier,” Tsai reports. “The 13.3-inch a-Si panels for the new notebook feature the same resolution as Apple’s 13.3-inch MacBook Pro at 2,560 by 1,600.”
Tsai reports, “Although Apple has set a shipment goal of six million units for the new notebook for 2018, Hsiao expects the actual volume to reach only two thirds of the target since the product still has not yet reached a price point that can significantly stimulate its demand.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s a bit nebulous whether this is a “MacBook” or a “MacBook Air,” but it sounds like the latter. It also sounds like the timing is right for an introduction at WWDC in June.
