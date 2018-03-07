“As someone who has been a user of the MacBook Air since the very beginning, I want to take a moment to lament its passing,” Jason Snell writes for Macworld. “But I can’t, because how can I miss it if it won’t go away?”

“The MacBook Air, with its classic USB ports, previous-generation Apple keyboard, and big silver bezels around a non-Retina screen, is a time capsule of early 2010s Apple hardware design — and you can still buy one, brand new,” Snell writes. “Now comes this week’s report that Apple may be planning another update to the MacBook Air, and possibly a price drop as well.”

“What the heck is going on?” Snell writes. “It seems to be good enough for some people.”

