“The MacBook Air, with its classic USB ports, previous-generation Apple keyboard, and big silver bezels around a non-Retina screen, is a time capsule of early 2010s Apple hardware design — and you can still buy one, brand new,” Snell writes. “Now comes this week’s report that Apple may be planning another update to the MacBook Air, and possibly a price drop as well.”
“What the heck is going on?” Snell writes. “It seems to be good enough for some people.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The MacBook Air is simply an excellent value.
As we wrote on Monday, “For us, when it comes to road Macs, size and weight are everything. If Apple brought back the 11-inch MBA with a Retina display, we’d be quite torn between that an the 12-inch MacBook. Alas, we doubt that would happen, so we’re likely to stick the with the MacBook even if a 13-inch MBA with a Retina display arrives. Still, we can’t wait to compare them to see for sure which one would be best-suited for our backpacks!”
SEE ALSO:
An even less expensive MacBook Air makes perfect business sense for Apple – March 5, 2018
Apple’s rumored March 2018 event: Analyst expectations – plus who’d like a 13-inch MacBook Air with Retina display for $899? – March 5, 2018
Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple to launch more affordable 13-inch MacBook Air in Q2 – March 5, 2018