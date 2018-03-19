“Apple made a surprise announcement on Friday when it unveiled plans to host a special education event at a high school in Chicago later this month,” Zac Hall writes for 9to5Mac. “Apple says it will reveal ‘creative new ideas for teachers and students’ at Lane Tech College Prep High School on March 27, and we already have a good idea of what to expect.”

“Apple’s last major education event was held six years ago in New York City on January 19, 2012,” Hall writes. “Textbooks for $15 and under from major publishers coming to iBooks and the now-dated iBooks Author app for Mac were highlights of the event.”

“Based on code discovered by 9to5Mac‘s Gui Rambo, we believe Apple is planning to introduce a new developer framework called ClassKit that can be used within education apps on iOS,” Hall writes. “Apple focused solely on software — specifically for ebooks — at its last education event in 2012. The popular iPad 2 wasn’t quite a year old yet, and the first Retina iPad wouldn’t be released for another two months. This time lots of new, lower-priced hardware is expected based on supply chain rumors, and cheaper products make sense for schools buying in bulk.”

