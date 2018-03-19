“Apple’s last major education event was held six years ago in New York City on January 19, 2012,” Hall writes. “Textbooks for $15 and under from major publishers coming to iBooks and the now-dated iBooks Author app for Mac were highlights of the event.”
“Based on code discovered by 9to5Mac‘s Gui Rambo, we believe Apple is planning to introduce a new developer framework called ClassKit that can be used within education apps on iOS,” Hall writes. “Apple focused solely on software — specifically for ebooks — at its last education event in 2012. The popular iPad 2 wasn’t quite a year old yet, and the first Retina iPad wouldn’t be released for another two months. This time lots of new, lower-priced hardware is expected based on supply chain rumors, and cheaper products make sense for schools buying in bulk.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: An even less expensive 9.7-inch iPad? A new inexpensive 13-inch MacBook or MacBook Air? Apple Pencil 2? AirPower? iPhone SE 2? What do you think?
SEE ALSO:
Apple to host education event in Chicago on March 27th – March 16, 2018
Apple’s March 2018 special event rumors: iPads, a new iPhone SE, AirPower, and more – March 1, 2018
What to expect from Apple this spring: iOS 11, iPads, iPhone SE, AirPower, and stereo pairing for HomePods – February 23, 2018