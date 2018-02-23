“A series of Apple whispers suggests a series of interesting launches this spring,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “Essential software updates, the introduction of AirPower, an important HomePod improvement and new devices appear to be in the frame.”

There’s one “iOS 11.3 enhancement that I think may turn out to be quite significant, particularly as the company continues to invest deeply in producing original video content. Apple Music will soon offer music videos,” Evans writes. “This good improvement means Apple Music will begin to fill the space left behind by MTV. I think it could also help generate a little more interest in Apple Music’s social features, and may turn out to form part of a wider Apple Music upgrade.”

“Apple has been expected to introduce AirPlay 2 and the software was previously included within iOS 11.3 developer betas. It was removed in the most recent beta, prompting concern the software may not yet ship,” Evans writes. “However, it is also possible that now Appe’s HomePod speaker system is available the company has pulled wider access to AirPlay 2 as it tweaks the multi-room and stereo pairing features included in the software for use with HomePods.”

Much more in the full article here.