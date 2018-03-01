“Apple’s entrance into the ‘smart’ speaker market earlier this month was remarkable because of its lateness almost more than anything else,” Lauren Goode writes for The Verge. “Amazon’s Echo speakers have been around for a few years, Sonos (finally) brought a voice assistant to its Wi-Fi speaker last fall, and even Google managed to sneak in its smart speaker before the end of the year, despite not being a hardware-first company.”

“But the HomePod launch was also noteworthy because of the approach Apple seems to have taken with it: it’s a high-end audio party in the front, and that whole virtual assistant business has been shoved to the back,” Goode writes. “How does it compare to using a great-sounding speaker with an assistant I already use in my house… like a Sonos One with Alexa?”

