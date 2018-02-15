Some snippets from Cihra’s note to clients:
Apple has never been about going after a whole market’s unit share but rather peeling off the high-value tops for max revenue and profit share. It can then compound that by selling MORE into its “niche” installed-base of loyal, high-value customers. Apple has most recently been leveraging that model to grow its “Services” revenues, and we think “Other Products” (e.g., Watch, AirPods, HomePod) could be next, doubling from $11B in CY16 to $22B by CY19E.
Headlining, we estimate the Apple Watch accounting for 50% of Other Products revenue in CY18E, shipping nearly 22mil units (+26%Y/Y) for $9.5B to contribute 3.6% of Apple’s total revenue. But we believe new MUSIC accessories, which can also be seen as Siri access devices, look to be Apple’s fastest growing, including AirPods and now HomePod…
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, Apple takes the grain and leaves the also-rans with the chaff.
The Apple Watch is going to flop. — Mark Wilson, March 2, 2015
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]