“Apple has posted the biggest quarterly profit of all time despite a fall in iPhone sales,” James Titcomb reports for The Telegraph. “The world’s biggest company posted profits of $20.1 billion (£14 billion) in the crucial final three months of the year, breaking its own record set two years ago.”

“It came after the release of the £999 iPhone X in November, the biggest update of the handset to date, as well as the release of the iPhone 8 in September,” Titcomb reports. “Although Apple sold 77 million iPhones in the three month period, a 1 percent fall from last year, the higher price of the new handsets meant revenues from selling iPhones increased. Sales of the iPad increased marginally, while those of Apple’s Mac computers fell. Sales of ‘other products’ – a group that includes the Apple Watch and Apple TV – were up 36 percent.”

“‘We’re thrilled to report the biggest quarter in Apple’s history, with broad-based growth that included the highest revenue ever from a new iPhone lineup,’ Mr Cook said. He added that 1.3bn Apple devices are now in use, up from 1bn two years ago,” Titcomb reports. “Apple is the world’s biggest company and is often tipped to be the first to break the one-trillion-dollar value mark, but shares have wavered in recent weeks amid fears that it may be cutting back iPhone X production.”

