The company posted quarterly revenue of $88.3 billion, an increase of 13 percent from the year-ago quarter and an all-time record, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $3.89, up 16 percent, also an all-time record. International sales accounted for 65 percent of the quarter’s revenue.

For Q218, Apple guided for revenue between $60 billion and $62 billion.

Live notes from Apple’s Q118 Conference Call in reverse chronological order:

• Cook: With iPhone X, we do not have data regarding switchers; it is too early; next quarter Apple should know more

• Cook: We do not release a user number; we look at active devices as it’s the most accurate for Apple to measure

• Cook: iPhone replacement cycle is longer in markets where subsidies hid the true cost of the device at the time of purchase

• On the iPhone replacement battery price reduction, we did not consider impact on upgrade rate; we did it be because we thought it best for the customers

• Cook: Every major product hit records on install base (iPhone, Mac, iPad)

• Cook: The more people on iPhones, the better

• Cook: Reliability of iPhone is fantastic and the used iPhone market has expanded; this is incredibly positive

• Cook: I see AR as being profound. We are putting a lot of energy behind AR. I could no the happier with how things are going with AR right now

• Cook: With iPhone X, chock full of incredible innovation, we are setting up iPhone for the next decade

• Cook: Apple thrilled with reception to iPhone X

• Difficult memory pricing environment currently. Apple hopes to see this improve in 2H of 2018 fiscal year

• Apple’s entirety of new iPhone channel fill was achieved in Q1

• Luca: We believe iPhone revenue will growth double digits vs. March 2017 quarter and acceleration of sell-thru growth on a YOY basis

• In urban China and in the U.S, the Top 5 smartphones were all Apple iPhones

• Many new technologies and UI changes – very well received

• iPhone X customer satisfaction is off the charts

• Cook: Stellar quarter for iPhone. iPhone X was the most popular iPhone in December quarter for every week – that continues through to today, as well

• Luca: U.S. “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act” give Apple more latitude in operating the business

• Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.63 per share of the Company’s common stock payable on February 15, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 12, 2018

• Apple will update capital return program with earnings report next quarter

• Apple exited the quarter with $163 billion in net cash

• Guidance:

– revenue between $60 billion and $62 billion

– gross margin between 38 percent and 38.5 percent

– operating expenses between $7.6 billion and $7.7 billion

– other income/(expense) of $300 million

– tax rate of approximately 15 percent

• 25.8% tax rate paid during quarter

• Apple estimates $38 billion tax payment to U.S. government on repatriated funds

• 30.2 million Apple shares bought back during the quarter

• $7 billion in debt

• First Apple Store in Austria opening within a few weeks

• 200,000+ “Today at Apple” sessions conducted during quarter

• 538 million visitores in Apple Stores worldwide

• More businesses embracing iPad and other Apple products

• 72% of consumers and 68% of business users who plan to buy a tablet within 90 days, plan to purchase iPad

• Wearables revenue up nearly 70% YOY (Apple Watch, AirPods, Beats headphones)

• Apple’s App Store generates nearly twice the revenue of Google Play

• App Store set a new all-time quarterly revenue record

• Services growth is accelerating

• 96% iPhone loyalty rate, the highest ever measured

• Customer sat with iPhone very strong with consumers and enterprise

• iPhone ASP: $796

• iPhone: 77.316 million units, $61.576 billion revenue (YOY change: – 1% units, +13% revenue)

• iPad: 13.170 million units, $5.862 billion revenue (YOY change: +1% units, +6% revenue)

• Mac: 5.112 million units, $6.895 billion revenue (YOY change: -5% units, -5% revenue)

• Services: $8.471 billion (YOY change: +18% revenue)

• Other Products: $5.489 billion (YOY change: +36% revenue)

• Cash flow from operations was very strong at $28.3 billion

• Net income: $20.1 billion

• All-time quarterly records in most every geo we track

• Luca Maestri: 13 week first quarter in 2018 vs. 14 week first quarter in 2017

• Cook: Business can be a “force for good in the world.”

• Everyone Can Code and Swift expanding worldwide

• Cook: Very happy with initial response of early reviewers for HomePod

• Worldwide, 60% of Mac sales were to first-time Mac buyers, 90% in China

• All new iMac Pro is the fastest most powerful Mac ever made

• Third consecutive quarter of revenue growth for iPad

• Apple Watch over 50% revenue and shipment growth for 4th consecutive quarter

• Apple Pay coming to Brazil this year

• Global Apple Pay purchasing more than tripled YOY

• Apple Music, iCloud, and Apple Pay all posted record revenue

• Cook: AR is going to revolutionize many of the experiences we have with mobile devices

• Cook talks up ARKit and augmented reality

• Apple returned $14.5 billion to investors through the company’s capital return program

• 1.3 billion active installed base is an increase of 30% in just two years

• Cook congratulates Apple team on iPhone X innovations

• iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus rounded out the top three iPhones for the quarter

• Cook: iPhone X surpassed our expectations and has been our top-selling iPhone every week since it shipped in November

• International sales accounted for 65 percent of the quarter’s revenue.

• Again, for analysts: 13 week first quarter in 2018 vs. 14 week first quarter in 2017

• Quarterly earnings per diluted share of $3.89, up 16 percent, also an all-time record

• Apple posted quarterly revenue of $88.3 billion, an increase of 13% from the year-ago quarter and an all-time record

• Cook: Active installed base of devices reaches 1.3 billion in January, fueling tremendous growth in Services business

• This was a 13-week first quarter in 2018 vs. 14-week first quarter in fiscal Q1 2017

• Apple today announced financial results for its fiscal 2018 first quarter which ran October 1 – December 30, 2017

• Start of conference call

