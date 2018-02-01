“If Apple Inc.’s iPhone X is a problem, so far it’s a high-quality one,” Dan Gallagher reports for The Wall Street Journal.

“Apple launched the expensive device later than usual during its fiscal first quarter that ended Dec. 30,” Gallagher reports. “The phone came on the 10th anniversary of the company’s first smartphone, and was heralded by Apple and its fans as the “future of smartphones.” But an opening price of $1,000 is rich for any smartphone, and production issues appeared to keep supply of the phone relatively tight at least in the first few weeks after its early November launch.”

“That appeared to weigh down sales. Apple said Thursday that it sold a total of 77.3 million iPhones during the quarter, which was below the 80 million units analysts had been expecting,” Gallagher reports. “That made for a 1% year-over-year decline in iPhone unit sales for the quarter, though iPhone revenue popped by 13% to hit $61.6 billion. That is a signal that the iPhone X appealed to enough of the company’s fan base to boost iPhone’s average selling price to about $796—the highest on record and a strong 15% jump from the same period last year.”

