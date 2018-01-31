“‘We have received questions from some government agencies and we are responding to them,’ Apple said in a statement to Axios,” Fried reports. “t didn’t specify the specific agencies.”
“Separately, Axios reported on Tuesday that Apple is delaying some features planned for this year’s iPhone software update in order to focus on quality and reliability issues,” Fried reports.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s going to be paying something for their lack of communication with customers. Hopefully the company learns a valuable lesson from this screwup.
It’s Apple’s lack of communication that is the problem here. If Apple had clearly explained what was going on in the software, we’d know to recommend a battery replacement when users complained their older iPhones were getting “slow.” As it was, we were pretty much left to assume that the processor/RAM wasn’t up to par with demands of newer iOS releases and we’d naturally recommend getting a new iPhone.
Just yesterday, we had a friend complain that his iPhone 6 was acting “slow” and we knew to recommend a battery replacement (even though he instead opted to get himself an iPhone X on our strong recommendation). — MacDailyNews, December 29, 2017
