“Apple on Monday said it has responded to inquires from U.S. agencies over the handling over older iPhone batteries and how it communicated changes to customers,” Ina Fried reports for Axios. “Bloomberg reported earlier Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission had launched inquires into the matter.”

“‘We have received questions from some government agencies and we are responding to them,’ Apple said in a statement to Axios,” Fried reports. “t didn’t specify the specific agencies.”

“Separately, Axios reported on Tuesday that Apple is delaying some features planned for this year’s iPhone software update in order to focus on quality and reliability issues,” Fried reports.

Read Apple’s full statement here.