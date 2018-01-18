In an ABC News exclusive interview, ABC business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis and Apple CEO Tim Cook talked about Apple’s plan to bring billions of dollars home to the U.S. thanks to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed by President Trump at the close of 2017.

Combining new investments and Apple’s current pace of spending with domestic suppliers and manufacturers — an estimated $55 billion for 2018 — Apple’s direct contribution to the US economy will be more than $350 billion over the next five years, not including Apple’s ongoing tax payments, the tax revenues generated from employees’ wages and the sale of Apple products.

Direct link to video here.