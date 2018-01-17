“Apple Inc. told employees Wednesday that it’s issuing a bonus of $2,500 worth of restricted stock units, following the introduction of the new U.S. tax law, according to people familiar with the matter,” Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg.

“The iPhone maker will begin issuing stock grants to most employees worldwide in the coming months, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly,” Gurman reports. “Apple confirmed the bonuses in response to a Bloomberg inquiry Wednesday.”

I promised that my policies would allow companies like Apple to bring massive amounts of money back to the United States. Great to see Apple follow through as a result of TAX CUTS. Huge win for American workers and the USA! https://t.co/OwXVUyLOb1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2018

“Apple workers below a senior-level known as director will be eligible to receive stock units,” Gurman reports. “The company has more than 120,000 employees, including those at its retail stores.”

Read more in the full article here.