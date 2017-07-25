“‘Overall, consumers foresee the current economic expansion continuing well into the second half of this year,’ Lynn Franco, director of economic indicators at the Conference Board, said in a statement,” Lanman reports. “Share of respondents citing ‘good’ business conditions rose to the highest level since early 2001; the proportion expecting them to improve over the next six months also increased.”
“Labor differential, measuring share of those saying jobs are plentiful minus the share saying they’re hard to get, widened to 16.1 percentage points, the most since August 2001,” Lanman reports. “Buying plans up for autos and homes, down for major appliances.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Bad news for South Korean dishwasher makers. Good news for everyone else, including Apple (especially with next-gen iPhones, the new HomePod, and expected new Apple TV on the way)!