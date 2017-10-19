“Filings for unemployment benefits plunged last week to the lowest level since 1973,” Sho Chandra reports for Bloomberg.

“The latest period also encompasses the reporting week that the Labor Department surveys for its October employment figures,” Chandra reports. “Claims are at the lowest level in more than four decades, indicating employers have little desire to cut staffing levels amid a shortage of qualified workers.”

Chandra reports, “Four-week average of initial claims, a less-volatile measure than the weekly figure, dropped to 248,250 from 257,750.”

