“Apple’s $38 billion tax commitment is the largest such sum announced in response to the major overhaul of the U.S. tax code that President Donald Trump signed into law late last year,” Mickle reports. “That law included an incentive for U.S. companies to bring home offshore holdings, with companies required to pay a one-time tax of 15.5% on overseas profits held in cash and other liquid assets.”
“Apple on Wednesday cited the tax changes as the reason for its $38 billion payment. It didn’t say how much of its $252.3 billion in overseas cash holdings it plans to bring home, though it will be the vast majority, Chief Executive Tim Cook told ABC News in an interview,” Mickle reports.
“Mr. Cook touted the plans as building on Apple’s support for the U.S. economy. ‘We have a deep sense of responsibility to give back to our country and the people who help make our success possible,’ he said in a statement,” Mickle reports. “Mr. Trump praised Apple’s announcement on Twitter, saying his policies allowed the tech giant ‘to bring massive amounts of money back to the United States.’ He added, ‘Huge win for American workers and the USA!'”
“Apple also told employees Wednesday it is issuing each of them a bonus of $2,500 in restricted stock… [which] adds Apple to the growing list of companies that are rewarding employees due to the new tax law, including AT&T Inc. and Comcast Corp.,” Mickle reports. “The company said it would offer more information later this year on its planned new campus. The facility is expected to be located outside of California and Texas, where the company already operates campuses: in Austin, Texas, and its new $5 billion headquarters, Apple Park, in Cupertino, Calif.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: So, where will Apple’s new campus be? With their HQ on the west coast and the other campus centrally located, it makes sense to establish one the east coast. North Carolina, perhaps? Or maybe Florida (no state personal income tax) to roughly follow SeaWorld’s locations?
