“Apple Inc. said it would pay a one-time tax of $38 billion on its overseas cash holdings and ramp up spending in the U.S., as it seeks to emphasize its contributions to the American economy after years of taking criticism for outsourcing manufacturing to China,” Tripp Mickle reports for The Wall Street Journal. “Apple said it would invest $30 billion in capital spending in the U.S. over five years that would create more than 20,000 jobs. The total includes a new campus, which initially will house technical support for customers, and $10 billion toward data centers across the country. It also will expand from $1 billion to $5 billion a fund it established last year for investing in advanced manufacturing in the U.S.”

“Apple’s $38 billion tax commitment is the largest such sum announced in response to the major overhaul of the U.S. tax code that President Donald Trump signed into law late last year,” Mickle reports. “That law included an incentive for U.S. companies to bring home offshore holdings, with companies required to pay a one-time tax of 15.5% on overseas profits held in cash and other liquid assets.”



“Apple on Wednesday cited the tax changes as the reason for its $38 billion payment. It didn’t say how much of its $252.3 billion in overseas cash holdings it plans to bring home, though it will be the vast majority, Chief Executive Tim Cook told ABC News in an interview,” Mickle reports.

“All told, Apple said it would directly contribute $350 billion to the U.S. economy over the next five years, with the bulk—about $55 billion this year, for example — coming from ongoing spending on parts and services from U.S. suppliers. That number also includes the federal tax payment and capital spending.”

“Mr. Cook touted the plans as building on Apple’s support for the U.S. economy. ‘We have a deep sense of responsibility to give back to our country and the people who help make our success possible,’ he said in a statement,” Mickle reports. “Mr. Trump praised Apple’s announcement on Twitter, saying his policies allowed the tech giant ‘to bring massive amounts of money back to the United States.’ He added, ‘Huge win for American workers and the USA!'”

I promised that my policies would allow companies like Apple to bring massive amounts of money back to the United States. Great to see Apple follow through as a result of TAX CUTS. Huge win for American workers and the USA! https://t.co/OwXVUyLOb1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2018

“Apple also told employees Wednesday it is issuing each of them a bonus of $2,500 in restricted stock… [which] adds Apple to the growing list of companies that are rewarding employees due to the new tax law, including AT&T Inc. and Comcast Corp.,” Mickle reports. “The company said it would offer more information later this year on its planned new campus. The facility is expected to be located outside of California and Texas, where the company already operates campuses: in Austin, Texas, and its new $5 billion headquarters, Apple Park, in Cupertino, Calif.”

