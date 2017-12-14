“Ajit Pai, the chairman of the commission, said the rollback of the rules would eventually help consumers because broadband providers like AT&T and Comcast could offer people a wider variety of service options. Mr. Pai was joined in the 3-to-2 vote by his two fellow Republican commissioners,” Kang reports. “‘We are helping consumers and promoting competition,’ Mr. Pai said in a speech before the vote. ‘Broadband providers will have more incentive to build networks, especially to underserved areas.'”
“Critics of the changes say consumers may have more difficulty finding content online and that start-ups will have to pay to reach consumers,” Kang reports. “Mignon Clyburn, one of the Democratic commissioners who voted against the action, presented two accordion folders full of letters in protest to the changes… Brendan Carr, a Republican commissioner, said it was a ‘great day’ and dismissed ‘apocalyptic’ warnings. ‘I’m proud to end this two-year experiment with heavy-handed regulation,’ Mr. Carr said.”
“Federal regulators voted on Thursday to repeal Obama-era net neutrality rules for internet traffic — a major victory for telecommunications companies and another milestone for the Republican deregulation push under President Trump,” Jim Puzzanghera reports for The Los Angeles Times. “The 3-2 party-line vote by the Federal Communications Commission tears down the controversial utility-like oversight of internet service providers that was put in place by Democrats in 2015 to try to ensure the uninhibited flow of data online.”
“That strict regulatory structure will largely give way to market forces. Internet service providers now will be required only to disclose their online practices, with the Federal Trade Commission policing them for anti-competitive practices,” Puzzanghera reports. “Republicans said they are simply restoring government oversight of the internet to where it was before 2015, reestablishing the light-touch regulatory approach that allowed the online ecosystem to flourish and develop into an economic force.”
“‘The internet is the greatest free-market innovation in history,’ Ajit Pai, the Republican who took over as FCC chairman in January and pushed the repeal, said before the vote. ‘Entrepreneurs and innovators guided the internet far better than the heavy hand of government ever could have,’ Pai said,” Puzzanghera reports. “[ISPs] have hedged on whether they would start charging additional fees to transport video streams or other content at a higher speed through their network in a practice known as paid prioritization. Pai has said paid prioritization could accelerate the development of autonomous vehicles and home health monitoring, which would need reliably fast service.”
“The meeting was evacuated before the vote for about 10 minutes on the basis of what Commission Chairman Ajit Pai called ‘advice from security,’ and resumed after sniffer dogs checked the building,” The Daily Mail reports. “An FCC official told DailyMail.com that police had concerns after a bomb threat was phoned in.”
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote on Tuesday regarding the call by U.S. Senator John Thune (R-SD) for Congress to pass ‘net neutrality’ legislation:
There is a right way and a wrong way to do things. The former is harder, but lasting; the latter is quicker, but ephemeral.
Real net neutrality legislation is the solution to the FCC/FTC regulatory seesaw.
