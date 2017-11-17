“Yesterday was strange. I opened Twitter and saw a remarkable juxtaposition of story links. In the first, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was characterizing Apple as a ‘luxury goods manufacturer’ and telling reporters on iPads that they ‘need to get a real computer,'” Rene Ritchie writes for iMore. “In the second, Apple released a new iPad spot asking, ‘What’s a computer?'”

“Nadella doesn’t seem to really know or be able to focus on what Microsoft is post-Windows,” Ritchie writes. “Nadella knocked iPad long after his company shipped a full-on mobile version of Office for iPad — long before making one for its own hardware… And that brings me back to ‘What’s a computer?'”

Ritchie writes, “Here’s what I wrote about it yesterday: ‘It’s exactly what an iPad Pro commercial needs to be — a window into what we can accomplish with a computing appliance that can not only lasts all day but can come with us almost everywhere, for almost everything, throughout the day.'”

