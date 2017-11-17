“Nadella doesn’t seem to really know or be able to focus on what Microsoft is post-Windows,” Ritchie writes. “Nadella knocked iPad long after his company shipped a full-on mobile version of Office for iPad — long before making one for its own hardware… And that brings me back to ‘What’s a computer?'”
Ritchie writes, “Here’s what I wrote about it yesterday: ‘It’s exactly what an iPad Pro commercial needs to be — a window into what we can accomplish with a computing appliance that can not only lasts all day but can come with us almost everywhere, for almost everything, throughout the day.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Microsoft doesn’t know what’s right or where things are going next. If they did, they wouldn’t have been deposed so thoroughly in mobile and they wouldn’t be facing a existential, yet-so-richly-deserved comeuppance in the enterprise.
Even after all these years and having been shown what to do by Apple, Microsloth still doesn’t understand tablet computing or why they’re being steamrolled into nothingness by Apple’s iPad and iOS.
Microsoft, if you want to maintain any relevance in personal computing going forward, concentrate on making iOS and macOS apps.
A “tablet” with an identity crisis is not the future… If Microsoft were really sure of themselves in Jobsian fashion, they would have devoted all of their efforts to Windows RT/ARM tablets… iPad will continue to offer the only known quantity in the market, the only true “tablet” with any real developer support, and the only one with a massive and vibrant ecosystem (both hardware and software).
Apple’s iPad is the only tablet into which any sane person or business would ever invest their hard-earned money. If your company ever buys Microsoft Surface tablets – either of them, but especially Windows 8 Pro/Intel ones – get your resume ready. You’re stuck at a place that’s prone to making horrendous decisions and is hopelessly mired in the past.
As if they needed it, Microsoft’s “Surface” debacle is even more good news for Apple. — SteveJack, MacDailyNews, June 19, 2012
