“It looks like iThings are – once again – the apple of Delta’s eye,” Mac OS Ken blogs. “I received two messages from two individuals on Thursday 19 October.”

“The second was more in-depth,” Mac OS Ken explains. “It seemed to be a copy of an email sent to Delta employees.”

Delta to transition to Apple devices for flight crews

Beginning early 2018, Delta will equip its more than 23,000 flight attendants and 14,000 pilots with Apple iPhones and Apple iPad Pros, respectively, as the airline transitions to its next generation of flight crew devices.

The iPhone 7 Plus will replace existing Nokia Lumia 1520 phablets, which flight attendants first began using in 2014, as an in-flight point of sale and onboard customer service tool… For Delta’s pilots, Apple’s iPad Pro will replace the Surface tablets that have been used in the flight deck as an electronic flight bag since 2014.

Read more in the full article here.