“It’s hard to escape the media pronouncements that iPhones are now boring again after Samsung unveiled its latest Galaxy S8, Apple’s Mac business is being overshadowed by more exciting Surface Windows PCs from Microsoft and that Apple Watch is a disappointing dud,” Daniel Eran Dilger writes for AppleInsider. “But they’re all wrong, here’s why.”

“Virtually every element in the common media narratives hyping 1) Samsung’s scrappy underdog rivalry with iPhone, 2) Microsoft’s growing Surface threat to Macs or iPads and 3) the minor relevance and impact of Apple Watch is purely false,” Dilger writes. “It’s not only illuminating to see the truth, but also revealing to see what lies are being passed around as fact.”

“The other missing reality in the false Surface media narrative is that Microsoft didn’t add new Surface device hardware operations to the top of its existing Windows licensing business the way Apple created iPad and added it to its equally growing Mac business. Windows licensing has materially eroded as Surface has wallowed along without real growth,” Dilger writes. “Now imagine that on top of all that, Apple had lost its entire iPhone business to a new competitor that had never made phones before entering the marke”

Much more in the full article – recommended – here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Gabe” for the heads up.]