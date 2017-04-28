“Virtually every element in the common media narratives hyping 1) Samsung’s scrappy underdog rivalry with iPhone, 2) Microsoft’s growing Surface threat to Macs or iPads and 3) the minor relevance and impact of Apple Watch is purely false,” Dilger writes. “It’s not only illuminating to see the truth, but also revealing to see what lies are being passed around as fact.”
“The other missing reality in the false Surface media narrative is that Microsoft didn’t add new Surface device hardware operations to the top of its existing Windows licensing business the way Apple created iPad and added it to its equally growing Mac business. Windows licensing has materially eroded as Surface has wallowed along without real growth,” Dilger writes. “Now imagine that on top of all that, Apple had lost its entire iPhone business to a new competitor that had never made phones before entering the marke”
Much more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: If anything, Dilger overstates Microsoft’s Surface sales:
Furthermore, beware publications that are trying to sell you the narrative that Microsoft is “back” and Apple is “doomed” based on Microsoft doing touch wrong and Apple doing it right because they’re only lying to attract hits. — MacDailyNews, January 3, 2017
SEE ALSO:
Microsoft’s Surface Studio boondoggle – January 3, 2017
Apple’s new MacBook Pro outsold all other laptops in first five days – November 9, 2016
The debate is over: IBM confirms that Apple Macs are $535 less expensive than Windows PCs – October 20, 2016
A single quarter of iPad Pro sales will exceed the total of all Microsoft Surface tablets ever sold – November 24, 2015
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Gabe” for the heads up.]