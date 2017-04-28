“Four little words from Microsoft CFO Amy Hood describe the tragic state of Microsoft’s mobile experiment: ‘negligible revenue from phones,'” Mark Hachman reports for PCWorld.

“Phone sales for the current quarter were bad, falling $730 million from the same period a year ago, Microsoft executives said Thursday during the company’s second-quarter earnings call,” Hachman reports. “But they can’t fall much further: Hood was referring to a forecast of the current quarter ending in June, when sales of all Microsoft-branded phones will apparently trickle off into oblivion.”

“Microsoft also said it suffered lower-than-expected sales of Surface Pro products, with an overall drop of 26 percent in Surface revenue,” Hachman reports. “While the company has repeatedly insisted Windows Phone isn’t dead, however, the slow fade of its own phones doesn’t help the platform’s prospects… Microsoft essentially paid $7.17 billion for a Nokia phone business that went nowhere.”

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in September 2013 on the occasion of Nokia unloading it’s handset business to Microsoft for a ridiculous $7.2 billion: Steve Jobs killed Nokia long before [Microsoft’s Stephen] Elop got there to pull the plug.

“Microsoft’s Surface revenue fell to its lowest point in the last five quarters, with just $831 million in total revenue,” Hachman reports. “Microsoft hasn’t refreshed the Surface Pro series since Oct. 2015, when it launched the Surface Pro 4 and Surface Book. ”

Read more in the full article here.