“Apple Watch is a resounding success, and it’s time for Apple to make it official by providing quarterly sales data. The question of whether Apple should disclose Apple Watch sales has never had a simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer. Instead, the positives and negatives found with disclosure have to be weighed against each other,” Neil Cybart writes for Above Avalon. “There is now more upside found in Apple disclosing quarterly Apple Watch sales than in keeping them private and just providing sales clues.”

“In late 2014, six months before Apple Watch went on sale, Apple announced that it would not be disclosing quarterly Apple Watch revenue and unit sales,” Cybart writes. ” The official reasoning according to Apple management was that given how Apple Watch was a new product with no revenue, it made sense to lump the product with other products. In addition, the lack of disclosure was said to make it difficult for competitors to assess Apple Watch demand and market trends. The much simpler explanation was that Apple just didn’t stand to benefit from disclosing Apple Watch sales out of the gate. ”



“In what came as a surprise, soon after Apple Watch launched, Apple management began to provide clues regarding Apple Watch sales. The sales clues have now become so helpful at reaching Apple Watch sales estimates, management appears to be systematically undermining its initial decision to withhold sales data,” Cybart writes. “Apple has sold 30M Apple Watches to date… Apple now stands to benefit more from disclosing Apple Watch sales than keeping them hidden. ”

Much more in the full article – recommended – here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]