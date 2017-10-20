“At this point, the evidence that Apple is jumping into streaming is incontrovertible. You don’t pony up a boatload of cash for the likes of Steven Spielberg and not build a streaming service,” Dan Moren writes for Macworld. “Nor do you just shove that into Apple Music, a platform which has proved to be only half-baked when it comes to streaming video.”

“No, this kind of $1 billion investment seems to call for a major revision to infrastructure as well,” Moren writes. “This is a serious investment, and so of course Apple’s going to want to be serious about how it builds a service.”

Moren writes, “So, let’s take a look at what’s critical in such an endeavor.”

