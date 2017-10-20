“No, this kind of $1 billion investment seems to call for a major revision to infrastructure as well,” Moren writes. “This is a serious investment, and so of course Apple’s going to want to be serious about how it builds a service.”
Moren writes, “So, let’s take a look at what’s critical in such an endeavor.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: What’s most surprising is that Apple hasn’t already built a better video streaming service.
They are years late.
The good news is that they have more money than anybody and money is what makes Hollywood go ’round. With people who know how to get the job done now in place and with the money to back them up, Apple can catch up very quickly and zoom right on by today’s streaming leaders.
