“The budget for ‘Amazing Stories’ will be more than $5 million an episode, according to an executive involved in the project,” Flint and Mickle report. “‘Amazing Stories’ is the first show to be greenlit by Apple since it poached Sony Corp.’s top Hollywood television executives Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht in June to help spearhead the tech company’s push into original programming.”
MacDailyNews Take: It’s also amazing how smoothly the inks flows onto the dotted line when experienced hands are finally involved.
Now, for those of us who remember, this is a somewhat curious choice because Spielberg’s “Amazing Stories” was not a ratings hit back in the 1980s – likely due to the audience’s sky high expectations. The series did receive 12 Emmy nominations and won five, but it was not renewed by NBC after its initial two-year contract.
Those of us here who watched it live on NBC back in 1985-87, remember the series and liked it.
We’ll see if 30 years, $5 million per episode, and no network television constraints can help make “Amazing Stories” really take off this time.
All of you ’80s kids will likely remember the show’s open: