“Apple Inc is betting on acclaimed director and producer Steven Spielberg for its first major foray into creating original video content,” Joe Flint and Tripp Mickle report for The Wall Street Journal. “The tech giant has struck a deal with Mr. Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal television production unit to make new episodes of ‘Amazing Stories,’ a science fiction and horror anthology series that ran on NBC in the 1980s, according to people familiar with the matter.”

“The budget for ‘Amazing Stories’ will be more than $5 million an episode, according to an executive involved in the project,” Flint and Mickle report. “‘Amazing Stories’ is the first show to be greenlit by Apple since it poached Sony Corp.’s top Hollywood television executives Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht in June to help spearhead the tech company’s push into original programming.”

Read more in the full article here.