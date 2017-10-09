“A Television Business International report claims Hunt, who was apparently in the frame to take over as CEO of the UK broadcaster just four months ago, ‘is now in talks’ to take a role at Apple in London, UK,” Evans writes. “The connection seems to be Apple’s newly-hired original content chiefs Jamie Erlicht and Zach van Amburg.”
“Apple is making some big investments in creating a world-class management team to lead its attempt to build a stable of original content. Recent hires have included WGN America chief Matt Cherniss,” Evans writes. “With Amazon Prime, the TV app and a raft of other Apple TV improvements slowly percolating at time of writing, who else thinks it’s possible Apple plans a TV-focused event before the end of the year?”
MacDailyNews Take: We’d love to see a a TV-focused event this year, but we’ll refrain from holding our breath for one.
