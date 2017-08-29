“Apple and Accenture have reached a big enterprise partnership deal, the latest in a long line of key enterprise IT partnerships that put iPhone at the heart of the digital transformation of business,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must. “Apple’s first enterprise partner, IBM, says the deal ‘validates the market we established with Apple over three years ago.'”

“After all, three years ago when the deal was announced the industry really wasn’t savvy enough to understand that Apple had already become an enterprise company on the back of the BYOD movement,” Evans writes. “That employees were insisting on using iPhones at work was the key that unlocked a market Apple has always had problems getting into, such was the buy in of the Microsoft hegemony.”

“IBM’s decision to support Apple in its enterprise market move simply opened a few more locks,” Evans writes. “The long string of enterprise-focused alliances Apple has reached since just serve to underline the importance of these moves.”

