“After all, three years ago when the deal was announced the industry really wasn’t savvy enough to understand that Apple had already become an enterprise company on the back of the BYOD movement,” Evans writes. “That employees were insisting on using iPhones at work was the key that unlocked a market Apple has always had problems getting into, such was the buy in of the Microsoft hegemony.”
“IBM’s decision to support Apple in its enterprise market move simply opened a few more locks,” Evans writes. “The long string of enterprise-focused alliances Apple has reached since just serve to underline the importance of these moves.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Smart businesses choose Apple.
SEE ALSO:
Apple and Accenture partner to create iOS business solutions – August 29, 2017
The enterprise upgrade cycle has never looked better for Apple – July 14, 2017
Cisco CEO ‘really excited’ at Apple partnership in the enterprise – July 10, 2017
The debate is over: IBM confirms that Apple Macs are $535 less expensive than Windows PCs – October 20, 2016
Apple Inc., the enterprise IT company – December 15, 2015
IBM: Every Mac we buy is making and saving us money – October 28, 2015
Now we know why IT support hates Macs (hint: Windows PCs = job security) – October 19, 2015
IBM: Corporate Mac users need less IT support than those stuck on Windows – October 18, 2015
Just 5% of Mac users at IBM need help desk support vs. 40% of Windows PC sufferers – October 15, 2015