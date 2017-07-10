“Apple and Cisco recently confirmed they will be working even more closely together,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “I caught up with two key Cisco executives to learn a little more about the two company’s plans.”

“At root, Cisco and Apple are opening up new opportunities that transform iOS into the key platform for collaboration and unified communications,” Evans writes. “Discussing these improvements, Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins told me via email: ‘We are really excited about the deeper partnership between Cisco and Apple. The whole idea behind the work we’re doing together is to simplify the user experience.'”

“News that Cisco and Apple intend to support each other from a security standpoint was also so important,” Evans writes. “They now claim that together they provide “the most secure combination of anybody in the enterprise.'”

