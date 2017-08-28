“Macotakara is the latest publication to report on the inclusion of wireless charging in the iPhone 8, set to be announced next month,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “The Japanese site notes that Apple has opted to use the slower standard charging profile, which means the inductive charging will run at 7.5W, about half the speed of the latest Qi 1.2 standards.”

“The unnamed sources also note that Apple may require MFI licenses for third-party charging pads, which would mean existing Qi charging accessories would be unsupported,” Mayo reports. “Previous reports have suggested that the wireless charging functionality may not be enabled at a software level when the new phones ship. The inductive charging feature would instead be enabled in a future software update.”

“Wireless charging will be a flagship feature on all of the new 2017 iPhones; the ‘7s’ models and the radically-redesigned OLED iPhone,” Mayo reports.

