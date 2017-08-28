“The unnamed sources also note that Apple may require MFI licenses for third-party charging pads, which would mean existing Qi charging accessories would be unsupported,” Mayo reports. “Previous reports have suggested that the wireless charging functionality may not be enabled at a software level when the new phones ship. The inductive charging feature would instead be enabled in a future software update.”
“Wireless charging will be a flagship feature on all of the new 2017 iPhones; the ‘7s’ models and the radically-redesigned OLED iPhone,” Mayo reports.
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in July, “It sounds like we’ll be waiting at least another year for true wireless charging at a distance (à la Energous).”
Right now, the Apple Watch’s charging system is nice because it’s less fiddly, and especially useful in the dark, but it’s still essentially a wired charging system in practice. If Apple offers Qi-type charging, it’ll be fine, but will not be a big selling point – unless it offers considerably faster charging than today. – MacDailyNews, April 27, 2017
